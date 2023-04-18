|
WATCH: Allison Kwolek updates her health, talks special first lacrosse season
|2023 Apr 18, Tue 18:56-
Clemson women's lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek updated her journey after treatment for breast cancer during this season and coaching a top-20-ranked program in its first season during a Greenwood Prowl and Growl event on Tuesday.
Her No. 17-ranked Tigers host their final regular season game versus Pittsburgh at Riggs Field at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Watch Kwolek's interview below:
Her No. 17-ranked Tigers host their final regular season game versus Pittsburgh at Riggs Field at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Watch Kwolek's interview below:
Tags: Clemson Other