No. 8 Gators pull away from No. 15 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Kayla MacLeod’s five goals were not enough as the No. 15 Clemson Tigers (6-4, 2-2 ACC) fell to the No. 8 Florida Gators (7-2), 16-10, on Thursday, March 20th at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. KEY PERFORMANCES Kayla MacLeod – five goals, two free position goals Natalie Shurtleff – one goal, three assists, four points Summer Agostino – three ground balls, three caused turnovers Emily Lamparter – 10 saves, 42% save rate NOTABLES MacLeod recorded her fifth hat trick of the year, the seventh of her career and her second time scoring at least five goals this season. Six different Tigers scored a goal with the Tigers as a whole shooting 50%. Lamparter notched her third double digit save effort of the season Agostino has recorded at least three ground balls in seven games this year, caused at least three turnovers in six games and at least three of both in a single game in four games this season. HOW IT HAPPENED MacLeod opened up the scoring for the Tigers by cashing in from the eight-meter a minute and a half into the game. Assisted by Lexi Edmonds, Bridget Babcock scored the second goal of the game for the Tigers for her fifth of the season. Katie Castiello became the sixth Tiger to score double digit goals this season off an assist by Brooke Goldstein MacLeod recorded her second goal of the game off a Shurtleff assist to push the Clemson lead, 4-1. MacLeod recorded a hat trick of the year to put the Tigers up, 5-2. Another MacLeod goal, this time assisted by Lindsey Marshall, put Clemson up, 6-4. Shurtleff placed one in the back of the cage for her first of the day. After the first half, Clemson was behind, 7-11. MacLeod cashed in another free position shot midway into the third quarter for her 29th of the season. Marshall notched her only goal of the day after a Shurtleff assist. Blair Byrne recorded the final goal of the day for Clemson, 10-16.