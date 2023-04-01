|
No. 22/15 Tigers rout Cardinals on Senior Day
|2023 Apr 1, Sat 17:32-
CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 22/15 Clemson Lacrosse scored nine straight goals during a nearly ten-minute span around halftime to break the game open in a 19-8 win over Louisville on Saturday at Historic Riggs Field. Graduate Gianna New and senior Hanna Hilcoff each scored their 40th goals of the season as the Tigers (10-4, 2-4 ACC) defeated the Cardinals (4-8, 1-5 ACC) handily in their first meeting.
Clemson held its pink game in honor of Head Coach Allison Kwolek, who announced her battle with breast cancer earlier this season and was in her first game back on the sideline. Following the game, the team honored its first graduating class, which includes nine fifth-years: Marina Miller, Mallory Martel, Starr Howard, Emma Johnson, Chloe Willard, Maddy Moloney, Gianna New, Jalyn Jimerson, and Belle Martire. The seniors combined for a total of 10 goals as they spearheaded Clemson's second ACC win of the season. In all, six Tigers scored multiple goals, including Hilcoff (4), Jimerson (3), New (2), Maloney (2), Miya Scanlan (2), and Sofia Chepenik (2). Martire, Miller, Chloe Willard, and Emma Tilson also scored. Chepenik hit the 30-goal mark in her freshman season and ranked first in the ACC and fourth in the nation in scoring among freshmen entering the contest. Within the game's opening minutes, Sophia Chepenik and Hilcoff scored unassisted goals to open up scoring for the Tigers. After yet another Hilcoff goal, Clemson entered the second quarter with a 3-2 lead. The Tigers and Cardinals traded goals over the first eight minutes of the second quarter thanks to goals from Jimerson, New, and Scanlan. Clemson's offensive then exploded in the final minutes of the first half as they outscored Louisville 5-2 to give the Tigers an 11-6 lead to enter the second half of the game. The Tiger's defense silenced the Cardinal's offense, holding them scoreless in the third quarter. Five different Tigers found the back of the next as Clemson held a 16-6 lead to enter the final quarter. Goals by Martire, New, and Moloney in the fourth quarter gave Clemson a 19-8 win over the Cardinals. Keeper Emily Lamparter faced 31 shots on the day and saved nine of them, as she only allowed eight goals. Up Next, the Tigers will travel to Syracuse to face the Orange on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m.
Clemson held its pink game in honor of Head Coach Allison Kwolek, who announced her battle with breast cancer earlier this season and was in her first game back on the sideline.
Following the game, the team honored its first graduating class, which includes nine fifth-years: Marina Miller, Mallory Martel, Starr Howard, Emma Johnson, Chloe Willard, Maddy Moloney, Gianna New, Jalyn Jimerson, and Belle Martire. The seniors combined for a total of 10 goals as they spearheaded Clemson’s second ACC win of the season.
In all, six Tigers scored multiple goals, including Hilcoff (4), Jimerson (3), New (2), Maloney (2), Miya Scanlan (2), and Sofia Chepenik (2). Martire, Miller, Chloe Willard, and Emma Tilson also scored. Chepenik hit the 30-goal mark in her freshman season and ranked first in the ACC and fourth in the nation in scoring among freshmen entering the contest.
Within the game's opening minutes, Sophia Chepenik and Hilcoff scored unassisted goals to open up scoring for the Tigers. After yet another Hilcoff goal, Clemson entered the second quarter with a 3-2 lead.
The Tigers and Cardinals traded goals over the first eight minutes of the second quarter thanks to goals from Jimerson, New, and Scanlan. Clemson’s offensive then exploded in the final minutes of the first half as they outscored Louisville 5-2 to give the Tigers an 11-6 lead to enter the second half of the game.
The Tiger’s defense silenced the Cardinal’s offense, holding them scoreless in the third quarter. Five different Tigers found the back of the next as Clemson held a 16-6 lead to enter the final quarter. Goals by Martire, New, and Moloney in the fourth quarter gave Clemson a 19-8 win over the Cardinals. Keeper Emily Lamparter faced 31 shots on the day and saved nine of them, as she only allowed eight goals.
Up Next, the Tigers will travel to Syracuse to face the Orange on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m.
