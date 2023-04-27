Clemson AD announces head coach change in men's tennis

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced that Robbie Weiss will not return as head coach of the men’s tennis program. Weiss, who just completed his fourth season at Clemson, has served the program since June 2019. “We are grateful for Robbie’s commitment and contributions for the past four seasons and wish him the best in his future pursuits,” said Neff. “Our focus now turns to finding a new leader to guide our student-athletes on and off the court. We have a very proud tradition in tennis at Clemson, and we feel strongly that we have every resource to make this one of the top programs in the nation.” The program compiled a 41-49 (.456) overall record and 5-34 (.128) mark in league play in four seasons under Weiss. The Tigers finished 11-15 overall and 1-11 in ACC play in 2023. Clemson’s men’s tennis program has participated in 26 NCAA Tournaments, 12 Sweet Sixteens, eight NCAA Quarterfinals, and has won 12 ACC Championships. Weiss was the program’s tenth head coach, and previously served as an Assistant Coach at Alabama, where he was named the ITA Southern Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018. Alabama went to the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons on staff, including a Sweet 16 in 2018.