DeAndre Hopkins came close to securing his first Super Bowl ring last season. (Photo: Mark Rebilas / Imagn Images)
Where will DeAndre Hopkins play in 2025? Odds set on his next team
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Since a first-round selection by the Houston Texans in 2013, the former Clemson standout is just short of 13,000 receiving yards (12,965) with 83 touchdowns and 984 catches. After a 1,000-yard season with Tennessee in 2023, he was limited to 610 last year with five touchdowns, with his season finishing with the Super Bowl runner-ups Kansas City.

PFF ranks Hopkins as the No. 34 free agent this offseason.

"Hopkins was traded at the deadline from the struggling Tennessee Titans to the perennial Super Bowl contender Kansas City Chiefs. A national spotlight through the playoffs never hurts, and Hopkins continued to play through a knee injury, which suggests he can fully heal up over the offseason in time for 2025," said PFF.

PFF projects Hopkins could land a deal worth $20 million total over two years.

Here are the odds on Hopkins' next destination per BetOnline:

Will the Chiefs re-sign DeAndre Hopkins in 2025?

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -160 (5/8)

Note: Odds indicate a 61.5% likelihood of Hopkins not returning to the Chiefs.

Other team odds

Carolina Panthers

4/1

Houston Texans

9/2

(+450)

New England Patriots

5/1

Pittsburgh Steelers

6/1

Jacksonville Jaguars

15/2

(+750)

Dallas Cowboys

17/2

(+850)

Los Angeles Chargers

10/1

Cleveland Browns

12/1

New York Jets

12/1

Las Vegas Raiders

14/1

Green Bay Packers

18/1

New Orleans Saints

20/1

Denver Broncos

22/1

Tennessee Titans

22/1

San Francisco 49ers

25/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

33/1

Arizona Cardinals

40/1

