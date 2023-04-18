Patrick Mahomes says Justyn Ross' talent is "through the roof"

Patrick Mahomes is one of the faces of the NFL right now and he's excited to work with a former Clemson receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs are doing their voluntary offseason work and Mahomes has been able to get a closer look at Justyn Ross, who had his rookie campaign cut short before it began last season with a summer foot surgery. Now that Mahomes is getting another look at Ross, he likes what he sees. "The talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said of Ross, per Chiefs Wire. “I think anyone can see that. He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him, man. To be able to get out there and get the reps in practice, get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.” Mahomes sees Ross putting in the work necessary to make an impact. "The talent is there,” Mahomes said. “He works his tail off. I’m like, ‘Man you’ve got to ease up a little bit.’ He wants to run like every route 100 times. You’d rather have to ease up on the guy or have him ease up on himself. You know he wants to work and be the best player that he can possibly be.” Ross worked his way back from a congenital fusion in his neck and surgery on that in his time with the Tigers, only for a foot injury to hamper him in his final Clemson campaign. He went on to be undrafted before the Chiefs signed him. Ross starred as a freshman with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine scores. He played through injury as a sophomore with 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. In that last Clemson season, he was limited to 10 games as a redshirt junior with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three scores. #Mahomes throws laser to Justyn Ross via IG/prestonsmithphotography pic.twitter.com/Dus7oTJhgY — Noah Gronniger (@NoahStarcade) April 8, 2023

