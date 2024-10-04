Clemson pro named NFLPA Community MVP after donations to cancer patients, survivors

Nate Wiggins named NFLPA Community MVP after donations to cancer patients, survivors

Former Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was recognized by the NFLPA for his off-the-field work on Friday. The Baltimore Ravens first-round NFL draft pick was named the NFLPA Community MVP this week for his foundation's help with breast cancer patients and survivors, becoming just the third rookie to earn the award in the program's 11-year history. More from the Ravens: The 21-year-old Wiggins and numerous other Ravens teamed up with the American Cancer Society and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to celebrate the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative by surprising 35 breast cancer patients and survivors with a spa day at M&T Bank Stadium. Each woman received a custom-fitted wig through Wiggins' Wiggs Worldwide Foundation. The event was a part of Wiggins' "Wiggs For Warriors" campaign which aims to donate 200 wigs to those impacted by breast cancer in his hometown of Atlanta and Baltimore. "There's just a lot of people I know that have battled cancer in the past," Wiggins said. "I just wanted to help the community and the ladies with breast cancer." Those at the event, which was held in the Ravens' locker room, also received makeovers, massages, a make-your-own-flower bouquet, food, and got to hang out with the players. "Thank God for these wonderful people who are taking time out of their busy schedule to come and make us feel really good," cancer survivor Dozetta Lewis said. "I want to thank them very, very much." In winning the Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Wiggins' foundation or charity of choice. Wiggins isn't new to community service as he started his foundation while at Clemson, which aims to improve the lives of underprivileged youth in Atlanta. He also participated in Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney's Dabo's All in Team Foundation and the Clemson Food Drive. As part of his "Wiggs For Warriors" initiative, Nate Wiggins and his foundation donated wigs & set up personalized styling for 35 breast cancer patients and survivors during a special #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth event at the @Ravens stadium.

