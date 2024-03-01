Nate Wiggins matches Clemson-best, leads NFL combine with blistering 40 time

Wiggins ran a 4.28-second official 40-time on Friday afternoon, which leads combine participants in Indianapolis by a full .05 seconds.

That is even with the fastest 40 time for a Clemson athlete, which was Jacoby Ford in 2010 (4.28), for the 10th-fastest ever. Washington's John Ross ran a 4.22 to lead the way all-time.

Wiggins hit 24.05 MPH in the attempt, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Wiggins did have to pull out of combine drills after the try, where he was reported to have a hip flexor strain, but he is expected to compete at Clemson's pro day this month also.

The All-ACC defender also had a 36-inch vertical and 10'7" broad jump.

He is a consensus pick for a first-round NFL draft selection in late April.

Some of the best DBs in the class head-to-head on the Simulcam. 👀



