|
Nate Wiggins matches Clemson-best, leads NFL combine with blistering 40 time
Nate Wiggins ran a blistering time to lead all NFL combine participants this point, and also carve his name in the record books for Clemson athletes.
Wiggins ran a 4.28-second official 40-time on Friday afternoon, which leads combine participants in Indianapolis by a full .05 seconds. That is even with the fastest 40 time for a Clemson athlete, which was Jacoby Ford in 2010 (4.28), for the 10th-fastest ever. Washington's John Ross ran a 4.22 to lead the way all-time. Wiggins hit 24.05 MPH in the attempt, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Wiggins did have to pull out of combine drills after the try, where he was reported to have a hip flexor strain, but he is expected to compete at Clemson's pro day this month also. The All-ACC defender also had a 36-inch vertical and 10'7" broad jump. He is a consensus pick for a first-round NFL draft selection in late April. Official time for @ClemsonFB DB Nate Wiggins: 4.28 https://t.co/19XE0U7Yeu Some of the best DBs in the class head-to-head on the Simulcam. 👀 GREAT news from @StaceyDales just now on @ClemsonFB Nate Wiggins Just ask @WigginNathaniel. He’ll tell you. https://t.co/gQLSYmgGKn .@clemsonfb went CRAZY for @WigginNathaniel’s 4.28 40 time 🗣️🗣️ Too fast for the internet. 😮💨 @WigginNathaniel pic.twitter.com/UJGPwgt8DJ
Not a groin injury, but rather a hip flexor 'strain.' Wiggins anticipates being ready in time for Clemson's Pro Day pic.twitter.com/XCGKCCEamy
