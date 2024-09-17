Miami Dolphins sign Clemson pro to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced him as a part of its practice squad roster on Tuesday, in a move along with moving franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa to the reserve/injured list.

Carman was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 53-man roster cuts in August.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract there and committed four penalties in his final preseason game as a Bengal.

Carman has played in 29 career NFL games (regular and postseason) at guard and tackle.

He was a 2021 second-round pick of the Bengals, where he started six games (five at RG, one at LG) in his rookie season.

Carman started at left tackle for Clemson in his final two seasons on campus.

He is the lone Clemson product on the Miami roster.