The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring Williams in a trade with the New York Jets, sending a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for the big-play wide receiver, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

This offseason, Williams signed a one-year deal with the Jets that was set to be worth up to $15 million with incentives, but his impact was limited and the team traded for franchise QB Aaron Rodgers' former teammate Davante Adams along the way.

The Lake Marion (SC) product has 12 receptions for 166 yards this season.

He has 321 receptions for 4,972 yards and 31 scores over his career that's been mostly with the Chargers from 2017-on.

Williams was a first-round selection (No. 7 overall) by the Chargers in 2017.