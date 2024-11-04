Former Clemson WR Justyn Ross elevated to NFL active roster

TigerNet Staff by

Justyn Ross is on the active roster in KC for the first time this season. The former Clemson receiver standout has been on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, but he could see his first action of the season in the Monday Night Football matchup in KC (8:15 p.m. ET/ESPN) after being elevated to the active roster on Monday. Ross has been on Kansas City's roster on-and-off since 2022, where he had preseason surgery and was on the injured reserve. He played in 10 games last season with six catches in 11 targets for 53 yards. A former 5-star prospect out of Phenix City, Alabama, Ross missed the 2020 Clemson season after surgery for a neck/spine injury but finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games (24 starts). He concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. The #Chiefs have elevated WR Justyn Ross from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's game vs the Bucs.



This will be his first game of the season on the active roster. pic.twitter.com/h9l6qLup3x — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2024

