Former Clemson WR Cornell Powell re-signs with Seahawks
Former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks this week.
Powell was among 11 Seahawks announced to have signed reserve/future contracts on Monday. He was signed to the Seattle practice squad in late November after his time in Kansas City ended. Powell earned two Super Bowl rings primarily as a practice squad member for the Chiefs from 2021-24. He played in three regular-season games with KC but didn't log a catch. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chiefs. At Clemson, Powell was a part of teams that earned five ACC titles, five College Football Playoff berths, three national title game berths and two national championships from 2016-20. He finished his tenure with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts) after a career year in 2020. He also posted eight career kickoff returns for 197 yards. Elsewhere around the league, former Clemson center Will Putnam also signed a reserve/future contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after spending his rookie season on the practice squad there. Putnam signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent last spring.
