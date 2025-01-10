Former Clemson lineman Jordan McFadden claimed off waivers by Bears

The Chicago Bears claimed former Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden off of waivers on Friday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports. McFadden was waived by the AFC playoffs participant Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday after his two seasons in SoCal. He played in 13 games with the Chargers but just one over the last season. McFadden was a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft. McFadden Clemson bio Technician who became one of Clemson’s most respected team leaders by the end of his five-year career spanning the 2018-22 seasons … three-year starter who played 2,960 career snaps from scrimmage, the third-most of any offensive tackle in program history and the seventh-most of any Clemson player across all positions as of the conclusion of the 2022 season … two-time All-ACC honoree who started started the final 39 of his 56 career games. 2022: Voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain … earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the top blocker in the ACC, Clemson’s 10th all-time selection for the award and its first since multi-time All-American Mitch Hyatt won the honor in consecutive years in 2017-18 … first-team All-ACC honoree … garnered first-team All-ACC honors from the AP and Phil Steele … second-team All-ACC selection by College Football Network … third-team All-ACC selection according to Pro Football Focus … started all 14 games for Clemson, and his 989 offensive snaps tied for the fourth-most by an offensive tackle in a season in program history … played 69 snaps in a 31-point victory at Georgia Tech, sharing team offensive player of the game honors … played 55 snaps vs. Furman as DJ Uiagalelei set a new career high in passer rating … played 51 snaps in paving the way for 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards vs. Louisiana Tech … played every offensive snap at No. 21 Wake Forest, powering Clemson to 559 yards in a double-overtime victory and earning ACC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week … played 69 snaps in a sack-free performance by Clemson’s offensive line vs. No. 10 NC State … played all 64 snaps at Boston College … played 68 snaps at Florida State as Clemson did not commit a turnover for the third time in four games … earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week vs. No. 14 Syracuse, playing 86 snaps as the Tigers rushed for a season-high 293 yards and leaned on the ground game to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in the win … surpassed the 2,500-snap mark for his career in the Syracuse game, becoming the 24th Clemson player ever to record at least 2,500 career snaps from scrimmage … played all 70 offensive snaps at Notre Dame … played 74 snaps in helping power Clemson to 248 rushing yards vs. Louisville … played 78 snaps in helping Clemson exceed 200 yards both on the ground and through the air vs. Miami (Fla.) … played 68 snaps in Clemson’s 237-yard rushing performance vs. South Carolina … played 42 snaps for a unit that held No. 24 North Carolina without a sack during Cade Klubnik’s MVP performance in the ACC Championship Game … credited with 105 snaps in the Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Tennessee. 2021: Second-team All-ACC selection … also collected second-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele … played a team-high 872 offensive snaps over 13 games (all starts), finishing the year as one of only four Clemson offensive or defensive players to start every game … his 872 snaps were the most by a Clemson offensive tackle since 2016 (Mitch Hyatt, 994) … played 67 snaps vs. No. 5 Georgia … played 49 snaps vs. SC State as Clemson exceeded both 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards … played 70 plays vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson’s second straight game allowing zero sacks … played 53 snaps at NC State … played 68 snaps in helping power Clemson to 231 rushing yards and 207 passing yards vs. Boston College … played 77 snaps in a Friday night win at Syracuse … played 65 snaps and earned offensive player of the game honors at No. 23 Pitt … played 76 snaps and helped pave the way for Will Shipley’s 128 rushing yards in a comeback win vs. Florida State … played all 70 snaps at Louisville as Clemson recorded a fourth-quarter comeback win in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1974 … played 68 of Clemson’s 100 plays in helping the Tigers exceed 300 passing yards vs. UConn … earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after playing 74 snaps vs. No. 13 Wake Forest as Clemson produced season highs in total yards (543) and rushing yards (333) while allowing zero sacks … repeated as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week and shared team offensive player of the game honors after playing 61 snaps at South Carolina and helping Clemson once again exceeding 250 rushing yards and allow zero sacks … played 74 snaps vs. Iowa State as Clemson extended its streak of consecutive 10-win seasons to 11. 2020: Started all 12 games at right tackle, playing 767 snaps as Clemson led the ACC as the only team to allow fewer than two sacks per game … earned second-team All-ACC honors from PFF … made first career start at Wake Forest, playing 65 snaps … played 33 snaps in Clemson’s shutout win vs. The Citadel, sharing team offensive player of the game honors with Frank Ladson Jr. … played 90 snaps in helping Clemson exceed both 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing against No. 7 Miami … played 46 snaps at Georgia Tech as Clemson accumulated 671 yards and 73 points in the largest conference win in ACC history … played 86 snaps in Travis Etienne’s three-touchdown performance against Syracuse, earning team offensive player of the game honors … played 81 snaps vs. Boston College as Clemson scored 24 unanswered points to overcome an 18-point deficit in the largest comeback win in the history of Death Valley … played 65 snaps in helping D.J. Uiagalelei throw for 439 yards in a double-overtime contest at No. 4 Notre Dame … played 64 snaps vs. Pitt, helping protect Trevor Lawrence during his 403-yard passing performance … played 47 snaps and earned team offensive player of the game honors at Virginia Tech, holding the Hokies without a sack and helping Clemson to 7.9 yards per carry in the contest … played 54 snaps as Clemson produced 541 yards of offense in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … played 68 snaps in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State. 2019: Played 315 snaps over 14 games … played 41 snaps vs. Georgia Tech in helping Clemson to its most rushing yards (411) in a season opener since 1957 … played 14 snaps at Syracuse … recorded 23 snaps vs. Charlotte … played 12 snaps at North Carolina in Clemson’s first one-point win since the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl … played 41 snaps in helping Clemson to 552 yards of total offense vs. Florida State … played 20 snaps in the midst of Clemson’s 551-yard performance with 298 rushing yards at Louisville … played 42 snaps in helping Clemson exceed both 300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards vs. Boston College … played 30 snaps in helping Clemson to 702 yards of offense against Wofford … played 27 snaps in Clemson’s Atlantic Division-clinching win at NC State … played 22 snaps vs. Wake Forest, helping Clemson outgain the Demon Deacons, 516-105 … played 25 snaps at South Carolina as Clemson earned its sixth consecutive victory against the Gamecocks … played 18 snaps as Clemson rolled up 600 yards of offense vs. No. 22 Virginia en route to a fifth straight ACC Championship … contributed on special teams vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. 2018: Played 17 snaps in three games while redshirting … played six snaps in his collegiate debut vs. Furman … also saw action against No. 16 NC State and Louisville. Before Clemson: No. 10 player in South Carolina by ESPN, No. 14 player by 247Sports and No. 20 player by Rivals … Shrine Bowl selection … state lineman-of-the-year by The State … helped Dorman High School to a 12-3 record and the state title game as a senior … played basketball at Dorman High School and helped it to a 23-5 record as a junior … coached by Dave Gutshall at Dorman High School … recruited by Robbie Caldwell and Jeff Scott. Personal: Born Nov. 16, 1999 … earned degree in sociology in May 2022 … three-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-21).

