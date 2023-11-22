Former Clemson defender signs with Vikings

CLEMSON in the NFL

Former Clemson defender Austin Bryant signs with Vikings
by - 2023 Nov 22 12:26

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday announced the addition of outside linebacker Austin Bryant to its practice squad.

Bryant was released from the San Francisco 49ers in mid-November.

Bryant has appeared in 35 games (33 with Detroit and two with San Francisco), making six starts for the Lions from 2020-21. He recorded all 4.5 of his career sacks during the 2021 season with the Lions when he started five of 14 games played and set career highs in tackles (31), tackles for loss (five) and quarterback hits (six).

He played in two games (Week 1 at Pittsburgh and Week 5 against Dallas), totaling 36 defensive snaps for the 49ers this season.

The Georgia native first entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He joins former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. on the Minnesota roster.

