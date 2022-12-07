Former Clemson DB signs with Cowboys

Former Clemson DB Mackensie Alexander signs with Cowboys

Former Clemson standout cornerback Mackensie Alexander is back on a NFL roster.

Alexander signed with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad this week after a stint with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year.

Alexander was set to compete for a roster spot with Miami before suffering a groin injury in the preseason. He reached an injury settlement to be released and pursue other opportunities instead of staying on the Dolphins' injured reserve list.

Alexander has logged 25 starts over 84 games with stints in Minnesota and Cincinnati. He has three interceptions and 32 total passes defensed with 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Vikings.

