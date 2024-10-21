Dabo Swinney on Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

TigerNet Staff by

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was carted off the field after a non-contact injury on a designed run play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Monday, the Browns confirmed what most feared in it being a season-ending torn Achilles. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked in a news conference Monday if he had reached out to Watson already. "Oh yeah, absolutely reached out to him and tried to encourage him and lift him up and just praying for him," Swinney said. "It’s a tough setback for him, but he’s still young. He’s got a lot of football in front of him here. We saw Aaron Rodgers playing last night where I think he’s 40 coming off a torn Achilles. "It’s tough because he was starting to play pretty good and get back in rhythm, so it’s obviously a big setback for him, but you just got to keep going. You can’t let it keep you down. You just gotta bounce back, and he will." Watson received a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract after his trade from the Houston Texans in 2022. Watson missed time over the 2021-22 seasons due to several sexual misconduct lawsuits that are now settled. He has played in 19 games with the Browns over three seasons after 54 games in four years with Houston, where he was a first-round draft pick and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now