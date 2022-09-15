WATCH: Clemson 'WRU' standout shines on Thursday Night Football with incredible catches

|
Clemson 'WRU' standout Mike Williams shines on Thursday Night Football with incredible catches
|2022 Sep 15, Thu 22:34-
Mike Williams makes plays just about everywhere, but he really enjoys playing in KC.
The Los Angeles Chargers receiver went off on Thursday night, including hauling in a one-handed TD grab:
just mike williams things 🤟@darealmike_dub | @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/2YolfL460j— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 16, 2022
Let's take another look at that one, shall we. @darealmike_dub 👀 #WRU#LACvsKC on Prime Video Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/UCzlR5NCRJ pic.twitter.com/8WkL1FcxPw— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 16, 2022
Mike Williams went right to his mom and gave her the football ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/k1ilVh7pHz— Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 16, 2022
He had another impressive catch that setup the Chargers' first score as well:
Yes, @darealmike_dub is still THAT DUDE!! #WRU pic.twitter.com/qW3Wg2EASd— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 16, 2022
According to ESPN, Mike Williams had an "expected catch percentage" of just under 50% (49.8) in his first nine targets and actually caught 88.9% of those balls thrown his way.
He had his eight catches for 113 yards done by the third quarter, with the Chargers holding a field goal lead, but the Chiefs came back and won 27-24.
His third-quarter TD catch was a seventh at Arrowhead Stadium in KC, which is the most by a visiting player there.
Expected catch percentage on Mike Williams' 9 targets tonight: 49.8%— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 16, 2022
Actual catch percentage: 88.9%
(Next Gen Stats)
Some NBA stars even weighed in on Williams' night:
81 out there lookin unstoppable— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 16, 2022
Cooking 81!! My goodness what a catch— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 16, 2022