WATCH: Clemson 'WRU' standout shines on Thursday Night Football with incredible catches

CLEMSON in the NFL

Clemson 'WRU' standout Mike Williams shines on Thursday Night Football with incredible catches
by - 2022 Sep 15, Thu 22:34

Mike Williams makes plays just about everywhere, but he really enjoys playing in KC.

The Los Angeles Chargers receiver went off on Thursday night, including hauling in a one-handed TD grab:

He had another impressive catch that setup the Chargers' first score as well:

According to ESPN, Mike Williams had an "expected catch percentage" of just under 50% (49.8) in his first nine targets and actually caught 88.9% of those balls thrown his way.

He had his eight catches for 113 yards done by the third quarter, with the Chargers holding a field goal lead, but the Chiefs came back and won 27-24.

His third-quarter TD catch was a seventh at Arrowhead Stadium in KC, which is the most by a visiting player there.

Some NBA stars even weighed in on Williams' night:

