WATCH: Clemson 'WRU' standout shines on Thursday Night Football with incredible catches

Clemson 'WRU' standout Mike Williams shines on Thursday Night Football with incredible catches

TigerNet Staff by

Mike Williams makes plays just about everywhere, but he really enjoys playing in KC.

The Los Angeles Chargers receiver went off on Thursday night, including hauling in a one-handed TD grab:

Mike Williams went right to his mom and gave her the football ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/k1ilVh7pHz — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 16, 2022

He had another impressive catch that setup the Chargers' first score as well:

According to ESPN, Mike Williams had an "expected catch percentage" of just under 50% (49.8) in his first nine targets and actually caught 88.9% of those balls thrown his way.

He had his eight catches for 113 yards done by the third quarter, with the Chargers holding a field goal lead, but the Chiefs came back and won 27-24.

His third-quarter TD catch was a seventh at Arrowhead Stadium in KC, which is the most by a visiting player there.

Expected catch percentage on Mike Williams' 9 targets tonight: 49.8%



Actual catch percentage: 88.9%



(Next Gen Stats) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 16, 2022

Some NBA stars even weighed in on Williams' night:

81 out there lookin unstoppable — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 16, 2022

Cooking 81!! My goodness what a catch — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 16, 2022