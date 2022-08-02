CLEMSON in the NFL

It will be a little later into August when you will see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in uniform playing. (Photo: Bob Self / USATODAY)
Clemson pros Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne being held out of preseason opener
You will have to wait a little longer to see the dynamic duo of former Clemson stars playing together with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still early in the NFL preseason, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will not see playing time in the Hall of Fame preseason opener on Thursday versus Las Vegas in Canton, Ohio (8 p.m./NBC).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said to expect the same for Raiders starters, which could mean Hunter Renfrow among those sidelined as well. Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The Jaguars return home for a preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 12 (7 p.m.). They round out their preseason then hosting Pittsburgh (Aug. 20/7 p.m.) and going to Atlanta (Aug. 27/3 p.m.).

Their season starts at the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11 (1 p.m./FOX).

Lawrence and Etienne last played together in a game in the preseason last year at New Orleans, where Etienne suffered a foot injury that put him on the injured reserve and out for the season.

Lawrence gave a rave review on Etienne's comeback recently at the start of camp.

"Right now, his body looks great, and I think he's running real well, picking up the offense, done a great job in the protections," Lawrence told reporters. "All those things that we're asking him to do, he's done a great job."

