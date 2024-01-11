Clemson pros set to begin NFL playoffs action

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson pros line the rosters for eight teams in the NFL playoffs starting this weekend. One of the most prolific in that group heads to chilly KC on Saturday (-12 wind chill forecast at kickoff) with Christian Wilkins and Miami taking on a KC roster with two former Clemson receivers on it (Justyn Ross and Cornell Powell). Looking for his next big contract, Wilkins has logged 39 solo tackles, ten sacks, 32 hurries, and 58 total pressures this season, according to PFF. For Sunday's action, tight end Davis Allen, offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum and the LA Rams look to get an upset at Detroit. Allen came on down the stretch to tally 95 receiving yards on ten catches in 11 targets with a touchdown from Nov. 26-on. For the Cowboys hosting Green Bay Sunday as well, defensive back Jayron Kearse has been a fixture for Dallas, and he's logged 72 total tackles with an interception this season. When the divisional round starts next week, 1-seed San Francisco is set to welcome back WR/PR Ray-Ray McCloud after he was activated from the injured reserve this past week (ribs), who has made PFF's All-Pro team as a returner in the past. In his debut season with the 49ers, former No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell logged 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season, but he is slated to miss that first round at least with a knee injury, per the 49ers. Clemson in NFL Playoffs this weekend Jan. 13 Dolphins at Chiefs, 8 p.m. (Peacock) - DL Christian Wilkins (Miami), Justyn Ross (KC), Cornell Powell (KC practice squad). Jan. 14 Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS) - DL Shaq Lawson (Buffalo), LB Baylon Spector (Buffalo). Jan. 14 Packers at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) - DB Jayron Kearse (Dallas). Jan. 14 Rams at Lions, 8 p.m. (NBC) - TE Davis Allen (LA), OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (LA). Jan. 15 Eagles at Bucs, 8:15 (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+) - DB Mario Goodrich (Philly practice squad), WR Joseph Ngata (Philly practice squad). Clemson in NFL playoffs starting next week AFC No. 1 Baltimore - OL John Simpson, LB Trenton Simpson, DB Trayvon Mullen (injured reserve). NFC No. 1 San Francisco - WR/PR Ray-Ray McCloud, DL Clelin Ferrell.

