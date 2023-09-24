Clemson pro Mike Williams carted to locker room after apparent knee injury

TigerNet Staff by

Los Angeles Chargers and former Clemson standout receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with an apparent knee injury in a close game with the Minnesota Vikings. Williams looked to suffer the injury after planting his leg in the ground before taking a hit and being twisted around: #MikeWilliams with worry for significant left knee injury by video.🙏 https://t.co/bwg70sICUm pic.twitter.com/0uBmGVFAo8 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 24, 2023 Williams had caught a key touchdown on a double-pass earlier in the half: KEENAN ALLEN TD PASS TO MIKE WILLIAMS



Allen throws a TD, while also having 151 Rec Yards#BoltUp | #NFLpic.twitter.com/4L7ZgGscMp — BetUS Pro Football 🏈 (@BetUSProFB) September 24, 2023 He had logged seven catches for 121 yards before his exit, and the Vikings took their first lead in the next quarter. The 2017 NFL draft first round pick had logged 12 catches for 128 yards through the first two games, but the touchdown reception was his first of the season. Mike Williams has been carted off the field and is being evaluated for a knee injury



(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/no5XaK3j36 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2023

