Mike Williams suffered an apparent knee injury in the Chargers game.
Los Angeles Chargers and former Clemson standout receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with an apparent knee injury in a close game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams looked to suffer the injury after planting his leg in the ground before taking a hit and being twisted around:

Williams had caught a key touchdown on a double-pass earlier in the half:

He had logged seven catches for 121 yards before his exit, and the Vikings took their first lead in the next quarter.

The 2017 NFL draft first round pick had logged 12 catches for 128 yards through the first two games, but the touchdown reception was his first of the season.

