CLEMSON in the NFL
sports_football
Justyn Ross' pro career is off to a rocky start after another surgery for a foot injury. (Photo: Denny Medley / USATODAY)
Justyn Ross' pro career is off to a rocky start after another surgery for a foot injury. (Photo: Denny Medley / USATODAY)

Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for camp due to recent surgery
by - 2022 Jul 22, Fri 15:26

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after recent foot surgery.

Ross was seen on social media earlier this month in a boot for the same foot that was injured during his final campaign at Clemson.

Ross first had surgery on the foot after his season wrapped early last November and Reid said that more surgery was needed to clean things up. He did not have a timetable for Ross' return.

Ross went undrafted for injury concerns but was signed as a free agent by the Chiefs and impressed famous teammates in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during minicamp.

Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson last season. He was a freshman All-American in the Tigers' 2018 national title year.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for training camp due to recent surgery
Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for training camp due to recent surgery
Former Clemson star WR gives back to community in midst of heat wave
Former Clemson star WR gives back to community in midst of heat wave
Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players
Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players
Two Tigers named to national award watch lists
Two Tigers named to national award watch lists
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest