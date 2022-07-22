Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for training camp due to recent surgery

Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for camp due to recent surgery

TigerNet Staff

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after recent foot surgery.

Ross was seen on social media earlier this month in a boot for the same foot that was injured during his final campaign at Clemson.

Ross first had surgery on the foot after his season wrapped early last November and Reid said that more surgery was needed to clean things up. He did not have a timetable for Ross' return.

Ross went undrafted for injury concerns but was signed as a free agent by the Chiefs and impressed famous teammates in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during minicamp.

Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson last season. He was a freshman All-American in the Tigers' 2018 national title year.

