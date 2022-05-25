WATCH: Justyn Ross wows NFL star teammates Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
2022 May 25, Wed

Justyn Ross is doing Justyn Ross things at the NFL level, and that's caught the eye of some Pro Bowl teammates in Kansas City.

Ross' new team is holding offseason practice and Ross made a particularly eye-catching, one-handed grab on the sidelines on Wednesday:

New teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are getting an up-close look at what Ross sees as normal:

Ross signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs after injury concerns saw his draft stock drop in April. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said that Ross was only cleared by four NFL teams medically before the NFL draft.

He is making his way back after sitting out the 2020 season after surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and then playing through a foot injury in 2021.

Ross earned freshman All-American honors and total 1,000 receiving yards in Clemson's 2018 national title season.

