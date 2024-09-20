Clemson pro returns to Dallas Cowboys

Carlos Watkins was signed by the Cowboys to their 53-man roster off of the Washington Commanders practice squad this week.

Watkins was last in Dallas first in the 2021 season and stayed there through early 2023, with a time briefly off the roster to start 2022 but playing 27 games with the star on his helmet and totaling 58 tackles, two fumble recoveries, seven tackles for loss and a sack there.

Watkins was active for one game in Washington before his departure.

Since a fourth-round NFL draft selection by Houston in 2017, Watkins has logged 72 games (37 starts) with six sacks, 139 tackles and 17 tackles for loss.

He has also seen time on NFL rosters with the Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams.

Over four seasons at Clemson, Watkins had 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 1,666 snaps over 53 games (30 starts) in his career. He was a first-team All-American in Clemson's 2016 National Championship season.

The Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (4:25 EDT start).