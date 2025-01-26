No. 7 Cal tops Tigers despite season-high Clemson score

Bars

Lilly Lippeatt led off with a 9.700, followed by Takoda Berry with a 9.725. Eve Jackson earned a 9.800, then freshman Hannah Clark stuck her dismount to earn a season-high 9.875. Rebecca Wells followed with another stick and a 9.850, then Quinn Kuhl anchored the rotation with a career-high 9.875 and a stuck dismount, giving the Tigers their highest bar score of the season (49.125)..

Season high for Miss Hannah Clark🤩 9.875 on Bars!#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/36LIa2eSQT — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) January 26, 2025

After the first rotation, the Tigers trailed the No. 7 Golden Bears 49.175-49.125.

Vault

Earning the leadoff spot on vault, Trinity Brown earned a 9.800 on her Yurchenko Full. Quinn Kuhl’s Yurchenko Full earned a 9.775, followed by Tara Walsh’s first 10.0 start value Yurchenko 1.5 of the year, which earned a 9.750. Madison Minner’s tucked Yurchenko 1.5 earned a season-high 9.800, followed by a 9.625 for Eve Jackson and a 9.775 for Maggie Holman, giving Clemson a 48.900 score on vault.

Following the second rotation, Cal led the Tigers 98.575-98.025.

Floor

In the leadoff spot again, Lilly Lippeatt earned a 9.775, followed by a 9.625 from Maggie Holman. Madison Minner earned a season-high 9.850 on her routine, then Molly Arnold registered a season-high 9.825. Eve Jackson followed up with a 9.825 and Brie Clark earned Clemson’s highest individual score of the year with a 9.900, giving the Tigers a season-high 49.175 on floor.

Molly hitting the floor with a 9.825 on floor!!#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/vfOgT3aTJW — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) January 26, 2025

Heading into the final rotation, the team score was Cal 147.450 - Clemson 147.200.

Beam

Lilly Lippeatt led off for the third time, earning a 9.75, followed by a 9.80 and a stuck dismount from Brie Clark. Freshman Danika Nielsen also earned a 9.80, followed by a 9.15 from Sierra Church. Kielyn McCright stuck her dismount and earned a season-high 9.850. In the anchor spot, Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.825 on beam, to give the Tigers a season-best 49.025 on beam.

After four rotations, No. 7 Cal earned a 196.925 and No. 24 Clemson earned a 196.225.

Up next, Clemson finally returns to Littlejohn Coliseum, opening the home portion of the 2025 season against Pitt on Friday, January 31 on ACCNX.