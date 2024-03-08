Clemson posts season-best score to close out home schedule vs. Air Force

Clemson recognized its lone senior, Kaitlin DeGuzman following the conclusion of the meet. This marks the gymnastics program’s first senior. DeGuzman celebrated the meet by tying her career-high on bars with a 9.925 to claim the event title.

Vault

Back in the olympic-order rotation for the first time since February 23, Clemson with a 49.175, the third highest score on the apparatus this season. Rebecca Wells led off the rotation and scored a career-high tying 9.900 to take the event win. Molly Arnold, who finished second on the event, and Maggie Holman, who tied for third, followed with a 9.875 and 9.850, respectively. Eve Jackson and Kate Bryant rounded out the scoring by each tallying a 9.775, which served as a career-high for Bryant on vault.

Through the opening rotation, Clemson held a 0.150 advantage against Air Force, who finished with a 49.025 on bars.

Bars

The Tigers strung together a season-high performance on bars as three Tigers tallied a 9.900 or higher. DeGuzman tied a career-high with her first 9.925 of the season. Meanwhile, Jackson also tied her career-high with a 9.900, and freshman Trinity Webb scored her first-career 9.900 to help Clemson secure a 49.400 on bars. Lilly Lippeatt finished with a 9.850 on the rotation, while Lauren Rutherford rounded out the Tigers with a 9.825.

At the halfway point, Clemson maintained a 98.575-97.525 lead over Air Force.

Beam

Clemson pushed the envelope with a season-high 49.450, a whole 0.150 points higher than the next closest score on the apparatus in 2024. The Tigers were led by Wells who tallied an event-winning 9.950 to tie her career high. The career-highs didn’t end there as redshirt sophomore Brie Clark scored a 9.925 to finish second. Clemson swept the top-five spots on the event as Sierra Church tallied a 9.875, and both Lippeatt and Kielyn McCright rounded out the Tigers with 9.850s.

Heading to the final rotation, Clemson led, 148.025-146.400.

Floor

The Tigers rounded out the evening with the second-highest team score on floor with a 49.575, coming in second behind their 49.600 against North Carolina earlier this season. Clemson finished with four different gymnasts scoring a 9.900 or higher, led by Clark. The redshirt sophomore tied her career high and set a season high with a 9.950 to secure the event title. Arnold narrowly missed a season-high, while Lippeatt set a career-high as both tied for second with 9.925s. Redshirt sophomore Madison Minner also finished with a career-high 9.900 to finish fourth. Wells concluded her all-around performance on floor with a 9.875, to capture her sixth all-around title of 2024 with a score of 39.500.

Clemson Gymnastics hits the road for the final meet of the regular season, traveling to Head Coach Amy Smith’s alma mater, UCLA, for a dual meet against the Bruins. Action is slated to begin on Saturday, March 16 at 5 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Los Angeles.

