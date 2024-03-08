CLEMSON GYMNASTICS

Clemson gymnastics posted a season-best score to round out the home schedule. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson posts season-best score to close out home schedule vs. Air Force
CLEMSON, S.C. - Behind team highs on bars and beam, the No. 29 Clemson Gymnastics team captured a 197.600-194.650 victory on both Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day against Air Force. Clemson’s 197.600 marks a season-high for the Tigers and brings them to 8-3 (4-2 ACC) on the season, while Air Force falls to 5-11.

Clemson recognized its lone senior, Kaitlin DeGuzman following the conclusion of the meet. This marks the gymnastics program’s first senior. DeGuzman celebrated the meet by tying her career-high on bars with a 9.925 to claim the event title.

Vault

Back in the olympic-order rotation for the first time since February 23, Clemson with a 49.175, the third highest score on the apparatus this season. Rebecca Wells led off the rotation and scored a career-high tying 9.900 to take the event win. Molly Arnold, who finished second on the event, and Maggie Holman, who tied for third, followed with a 9.875 and 9.850, respectively. Eve Jackson and Kate Bryant rounded out the scoring by each tallying a 9.775, which served as a career-high for Bryant on vault.

Through the opening rotation, Clemson held a 0.150 advantage against Air Force, who finished with a 49.025 on bars.

Bars

The Tigers strung together a season-high performance on bars as three Tigers tallied a 9.900 or higher. DeGuzman tied a career-high with her first 9.925 of the season. Meanwhile, Jackson also tied her career-high with a 9.900, and freshman Trinity Webb scored her first-career 9.900 to help Clemson secure a 49.400 on bars. Lilly Lippeatt finished with a 9.850 on the rotation, while Lauren Rutherford rounded out the Tigers with a 9.825.

At the halfway point, Clemson maintained a 98.575-97.525 lead over Air Force.

Beam

Clemson pushed the envelope with a season-high 49.450, a whole 0.150 points higher than the next closest score on the apparatus in 2024. The Tigers were led by Wells who tallied an event-winning 9.950 to tie her career high. The career-highs didn’t end there as redshirt sophomore Brie Clark scored a 9.925 to finish second. Clemson swept the top-five spots on the event as Sierra Church tallied a 9.875, and both Lippeatt and Kielyn McCright rounded out the Tigers with 9.850s.

Heading to the final rotation, Clemson led, 148.025-146.400.

Floor

The Tigers rounded out the evening with the second-highest team score on floor with a 49.575, coming in second behind their 49.600 against North Carolina earlier this season. Clemson finished with four different gymnasts scoring a 9.900 or higher, led by Clark. The redshirt sophomore tied her career high and set a season high with a 9.950 to secure the event title. Arnold narrowly missed a season-high, while Lippeatt set a career-high as both tied for second with 9.925s. Redshirt sophomore Madison Minner also finished with a career-high 9.900 to finish fourth. Wells concluded her all-around performance on floor with a 9.875, to capture her sixth all-around title of 2024 with a score of 39.500.

Clemson Gymnastics hits the road for the final meet of the regular season, traveling to Head Coach Amy Smith’s alma mater, UCLA, for a dual meet against the Bruins. Action is slated to begin on Saturday, March 16 at 5 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Los Angeles.

