Former Clemson golfer qualifies for 2025 Masters

Former Clemson golfer Lucas Glover qualifies for 2025 Masters

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, SC—By virtue of his Top 50 World Golf Ranking to end 2024, former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover has qualified for the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held April 10-13 at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga. Glover was ranked #51 in the next to last World Golf Ranking release, but jumped up to 50th in the final listing. He traded places with Chris Kirk, who was already qualified for the Masters. The top 50 players in the final World Rankings in December qualify for the next Masters. The native of Greenville, SC had a strong fall of 2024 to reach the top 50, as he finished the fall with four top 25 finishes in his last six events. He made the cut in all six PGA Fall tournaments, including third-place finishes at Sanderson Farms and the Black Desert Championship. For the year, Glover made the cut in 20 of 27 events and had 10 top 25 finishes. He ranked fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach to the green, was sixth in par four scoring average (3.96) and 10th in driving accuracy (69 percent). For the year he won $2.8 million. The 2025 Masters will be Glover’s 11th appearance at the Masters. He has made the cut six times in his previous 10 appearances. He has had two 20th place finishes, 2007 and last year. The 2025 Masters will be Glover’s 52nd career major championship since he turned pro after his senior spring (2001). He has made the cut 22 times out of 51 career majors with nine top 25 finishes, including two top fives. He won the 2009 US Open, the only former Tiger to win a major championship. He also finished fifth at the 2009 PGA. His best finish at The Open Championship is 12th in 2011. Glover is a veteran of 544 PGA Tour events over the last 23 years. He has six career victories, more than any other former Clemson golfer, including two wins in 2023. Those two wins make him exempt through the 2026 season. For his career he has 30 top five finishes and 63 top 10s. He also has five career hole-in-one shots in official PGA Tour events, tied for 15th in the history of the PGA Tour. Glover was a first-team Al-American at Clemson in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Glover helped Clemson to four consecutive top eight finishes between 1998 and 2001, including national runner-up in 1998 and 2001. The Tigers won the ACC Championship in 1998 and 2000.