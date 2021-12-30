WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to first bowl win as defensive coordinator

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin silenced some of the doubters with Clemson's 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Clemson defense held the Cyclones to only 270 total yards.

Goodwin spoke to the media following the game and shared that he enjoyed every minute of the win including the locker room celebration where he was lifted in the air alongside new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

"It was an awesome moment," he said about the celebration. "Guys threw us up in the air, so a lot of fun. That's what we live for."

Goodwin said he wasn't nervous despite being a first-time defensive coordinator in a bowl game.

"It's been like living a dream over the last month and just an unbelievable experience, and I can't wait to see what the future holds," he said. "I wasn't nervous at all. I kind of just got in my groove and rolled from there. It was a lot of fun."