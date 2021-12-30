WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to first bowl win as defensive coordinator
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 30, Thu 10:31
Goodwin was impressive in his first experience as DC
Goodwin was impressive in his first experience as DC

New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin silenced some of the doubters with Clemson's 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Clemson defense held the Cyclones to only 270 total yards.

Goodwin spoke to the media following the game and shared that he enjoyed every minute of the win including the locker room celebration where he was lifted in the air alongside new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

"It was an awesome moment," he said about the celebration. "Guys threw us up in the air, so a lot of fun. That's what we live for."

Goodwin said he wasn't nervous despite being a first-time defensive coordinator in a bowl game.

"It's been like living a dream over the last month and just an unbelievable experience, and I can't wait to see what the future holds," he said. "I wasn't nervous at all. I kind of just got in my groove and rolled from there. It was a lot of fun."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Mario Goodrich says thank you to Clemson nation
Mario Goodrich says thank you to Clemson nation
WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to first bowl win as defensive coordinator
WATCH: Wes Goodwin reacts to first bowl win as defensive coordinator
WATCH: James Skalski reacts to playing his final game at Clemson
WATCH: James Skalski reacts to playing his final game at Clemson
Swinney announces Robbie Caldwell's retirement as OL coach
Swinney announces Robbie Caldwell's retirement as OL coach
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest