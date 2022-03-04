WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei on weight loss, injury status

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei talked to the media Wednesday and shared that he had lost around 20-25 pounds after the season to try to get quicker in the pocket while keeping stress off of his knees.

"After the season, after I went home, I was eating a lot, a good bit, and I was like I need to lose some weight," he said. "That was one of my main things. I wanted to get lighter on my knees and stuff like that. I probably lost 20-25 pounds right now. Right now, I'm at 240. Probably get down a little more to 235, maybe 230."

'DJU' also shared that he has cut back drastically on fast food and sweets.

He said that his knee is getting close to 100 percent regarding his injury status.

