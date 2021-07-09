Vegas odds on Deshaun Watson playing for Texans in 2021

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

One of the bigger storylines of the 2021 NFL season is if/when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will play football again.

Some analysts and fans believe that Watson will get his legal troubles behind him and get the opportunity to play some this season.

However, the latest Vegas odds are overwhelmingly in favor of him not playing a game this upcoming season.

According to oddsmakers, Watson has +900 odds of starting a game and -3500 odds of not starting a game for the Texans this season.

This means that you would have to put down $3500 to make only $100 bucks if you were correct in a wager of him not starting.

Look for Watson to possibly be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list before training camp.