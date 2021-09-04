Twitter reacts to Clemson-Georgia

College football fans have been waiting all offseason for the top-five matchup between Clemson and Georgia.

Through three quarters on Saturday night, it has been an offensive struggle as both defenses have opposed their will on the other team.

Check out some reaction from Twitter from national analysts, etc on the 10-0 game entering the fourth quarter:

Georgia's defense is annihilating the Clemson offensive line. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 5, 2021

Hell is being an offensive lineman in this Clemson/Georgia game. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 5, 2021

welcome to internet fame, shrugging Clemson dad! — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 5, 2021

Said it 2 years ago

Said it last year



I’ll say it again



Clemson’s offensive scheme stinks — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 5, 2021

Flipped to the LSU-UCLA game, is it me or is the Georgia-Clemson game a tad bit boring? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 5, 2021

This Clemson offense is on a different planet without Trevor. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 5, 2021

Clemson needs to force a TO. It’s that simple. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 5, 2021

that said, there's a talent gap between clemson and bama, uga and ohio state. all the success and generational talents at quarterback don't change that. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 5, 2021

He is strong, Kendal Milton has put two Clemson players in the tent tonight trying to tackle him. — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) September 5, 2021

Clemson’s offensive line owes DJ 8 steak dinners after tonight pic.twitter.com/3NSRaTMYip — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2021

Clemson has not been shutout in over 18 years. The last shutout was their opener in 2003 against... Georgia. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 5, 2021

Nick Saban watching Georgia and Clemson score 3 combined offensive points while tackling each other as violently as possible pic.twitter.com/VjwK8WpU91 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 5, 2021

Clemson has some SERIOUS problems up front against UGA. Clemson has an amazing program, but their OL has always been just OK. Tonight, that group is getting absolutely dominated. — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) September 5, 2021

Hot Dawg, Georgia D just smothering. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 5, 2021

Clemson allowed 20 sacks all of last season.



Georgia has six through three quarters. — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 5, 2021

Georgia has sacked D.J. Uiagalelei 6 times through 3 quarters.



That's tied for the most sacks any team has had vs Clemson under Dabo Swinney, and the most since South Carolina in 2012. pic.twitter.com/Gra57HP56l — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 5, 2021