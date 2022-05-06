Three Clemson prospects make ESPN early 2023 NFL draft projection

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Todd McShay has three Clemson prospects in his early 2023 NFL draft first-round projections ($).

Leading the way is Bryan Bresee at No. 14 overall, returning from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season early.

Not far behind him is Myles Murphy at No. 16, along with Trenton Simpson at No. 22 overall.

Pro Football Focus has the same trio led by Bresee (14) then Simpson (16) and Murphy (22).

"The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class, Bresee just has to stay healthy," PFF said. "He earned an 81.2 pass-rushing grade as a true freshman in 2020. He played only 152 snaps in 2021 before tearing his ACL."

"Simpson is a former 2020 five-star recruit who showed out in his first year as a starter in 2021. He has sideline-to-sideline ability at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. As it stands now, his best reps come as a blitzer, where he had 31 pressures last season.

"Murphy is one powerful dude for a true sophomore. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, he earned an 84.1 run-defense grade last year and racked up 42 pressures. You’d be hard-pressed to see someone with Murphy’s physical tools drop too far in the draft."

USA TODAY's DraftWire bumps Bresee up to a top-5 selection (5) and Murphy in the top-10 (10) and Simpson making the top-25 (25).

Sporting News also has Bresee (7) and Murphy (8) going in the top-10, with Simpson in the top-15 (15).

The Athletic's projection has Bresee in the top-10 (9) and Murphy at the end of the round (30). ($)