Senior lineman after season-ending injury: "I am forever a Tiger"

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, which likely wraps his career as a Tigers football player.

Bockhorst started the season at center and also played guard as one of the Tigers' most-experienced players.

The Ohio native expressed his emotions this weekend over a Twitter thread on Sunday:

"Over the course of the past four and a half years I have been incredibly proud to call myself a Clemson Tiger. It is hard to find words that adequately represent how much this University means to me and the impact that this program has had on me.

"Not every story ends the way we want it to. Never in a million years did I picture going out the way I did. But I will not sit here and let that detract from the unimaginable experience I have had during my time at Clemson.

"During my career I was certainly not perfect, but I gave everything I had to give for my teammates, our coaches and the fans. At the end of the day, that is what really matters to me, because I KNOW I left it all out there on the field.

"As cliché as it is, you can never know when the game will end, but eventually it ends for everyone. Some people get to choose when it ends, but most people are told in one way or another.

"Regardless, whenever that day comes, we are all judged on how we played the game. I can only hope that I played the game the right way, because I tried pretty damn hard to do just that.

"I appreciate everyone who texted, called or sent a message over the past day or so. I feel abundantly fortunate to have so many people who care about me far beyond the game of football...Life is a lot less about the ups and downs as much as it is about the people with whom we experience them.

"This is certainly not the end of the road for me, just an unexpected turn. Obviously my role will change, but I will always be All In and I am forever a Tiger. I will not ever stop believing, and as always, 'It is not the critic who counts…'"

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed it was a torn ACL and said later Sunday that Bockhorst would likely not return with a waiver next season.

Over the course of the past four and a half years I have been incredibly proud to call myself a Clemson Tiger. It is hard to find words that adequately represent how much this University means to me and the impact that this program has had on me. pic.twitter.com/PeDDJPms0C — Matt Bockhorst (@MattBockhorst) October 24, 2021

great teammate & true competitor @MattBockhorst big salute to you - brother for life! ?? https://t.co/qX4HbffX1P — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) October 24, 2021

A warrior fr. Knew i could always count on this guys for anything. Love you Bock!!!???? https://t.co/y6rYD7fLmN — jmac ?? (@Jmac_2332) October 24, 2021