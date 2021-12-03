Reports: Clemson AD a "top name" for job at Miami
by - Friday, December 3, 2021, 6:42 PM
Radakovich has presided over plenty of success since 2012 in Clemson.
Radakovich has presided over plenty of success since 2012 in Clemson.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich is at least a top candidate for the open Miami athletic director role, according to multiple reports.

Oregonian columnist John Canzano reported that a deal was done between the two parties Friday evening, reporting from an area where the Hurricanes are said to be in hot pursuit of Oregon football's head coach and Miami alum Mario Cristobal. Reports Friday from ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and the Miami Herald said that Radakovich was a candidate for the role but did not say any deal was in place. The Miami Herald also said that Radakovich was Miami's "first choice all along."

Radakovich was hired as Clemson’s 13th all-time athletic director on Dec. 1, 2012 from Georgia Tech and has presided over the most successful football run in the school's history, as well as success in several other sports.

If he does leave Clemson, Radakovich would be returning to Coral Gables, Florida, where he got his start in sports administration and graduated with a business administration degree in 1982.

