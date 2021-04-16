Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company

Trevor Lawrence is getting ready to rock the Three Stripe Life again, per a report from Sportico.

Sportico says Lawrence will join more NFL star QBs in Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes with Adidas.

Adidas featured Lawrence's high school at Cartersville (Ga.) in an advertisement and outfitted the school when Lawrence was there.

Adidas did not comment on the report and Lawrence's agency declined to comment, per Sportico.

Lawrence is expected to go a school-first No. 1 overall in the NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29.