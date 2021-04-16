Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
by - Friday, April 16, 2021, 5:45 PM
Lawrence is set to sign with Adidas per a report. (Clemson athletics photo)
Lawrence is set to sign with Adidas per a report. (Clemson athletics photo)

Trevor Lawrence is getting ready to rock the Three Stripe Life again, per a report from Sportico.

Sportico says Lawrence will join more NFL star QBs in Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes with Adidas.

Adidas featured Lawrence's high school at Cartersville (Ga.) in an advertisement and outfitted the school when Lawrence was there.

Adidas did not comment on the report and Lawrence's agency declined to comment, per Sportico.

Lawrence is expected to go a school-first No. 1 overall in the NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
Dabo Swinney on dancing at Trevor Lawrence’s wedding
Dabo Swinney on dancing at Trevor Lawrence’s wedding
Former Clemson RB signs with Cardinals
Former Clemson RB signs with Cardinals
ESPN analyst reacts to Trevor Lawrence's 'no chip on shoulder' comments
ESPN analyst reacts to Trevor Lawrence's 'no chip on shoulder' comments
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest