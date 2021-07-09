Report: Derion Kendrick has offseason charges officially expunged

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick cleared a hurdle on Friday to his playing the Tigers with his new team in the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kendrick had expunged, as expected, gun and marijuana charges incurred this March in his hometown of Rock Hill, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Per reports, he was charged with unlawful possession of a gun and simple possession of marijuana, but the expungement means they are no longer on any record against him after he completed a pretrial intervention program.

Kendrick announced a long-expected transfer to Georgia on June 1.

The former All-ACC cornerback steps into a position of need for the Bulldogs going into the top-5, ACC-SEC clash in Charlotte on Sept. 4.