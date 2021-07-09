Report: Derion Kendrick has offseason charges officially expunged
by - 2021 Jul 9, Fri 17:49
Kendrick's next game may come against Clemson on Sept. 4. (Clemson athletics photo)
Kendrick's next game may come against Clemson on Sept. 4. (Clemson athletics photo)

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick cleared a hurdle on Friday to his playing the Tigers with his new team in the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kendrick had expunged, as expected, gun and marijuana charges incurred this March in his hometown of Rock Hill, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Per reports, he was charged with unlawful possession of a gun and simple possession of marijuana, but the expungement means they are no longer on any record against him after he completed a pretrial intervention program.

Kendrick announced a long-expected transfer to Georgia on June 1.

The former All-ACC cornerback steps into a position of need for the Bulldogs going into the top-5, ACC-SEC clash in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson signees
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson signees
5-star target commits to Alabama
5-star target commits to Alabama
WATCH: Bubba Chandler talks latest with MLB draft decision
WATCH: Bubba Chandler talks latest with MLB draft decision
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest