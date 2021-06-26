|
WATCH: Clemson commit Cade Klubnik highlights
|Saturday, June 26, 2021, 9:30 AM- -
|
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.74)
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX
24/7:
# 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX
Check out highlights from 4-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik in the following video:
Klubnik led Westlake (Tx.) to a state title in a season that spanned 2020-into-2021 with 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, also scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Another video highlighting the impressive play of Klubnik:
