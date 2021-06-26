WATCH: Clemson commit Cade Klubnik highlights

Tony Crumpton

Cade Klubnik Quarterback

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

Check out highlights from 4-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik in the following video:

Klubnik led Westlake (Tx.) to a state title in a season that spanned 2020-into-2021 with 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, also scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Another video highlighting the impressive play of Klubnik: