WATCH: Clemson commit Cade Klubnik highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, June 26, 2021, 9:30 AM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX
24/7:
# 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX

Check out highlights from 4-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik in the following video:

Klubnik led Westlake (Tx.) to a state title in a season that spanned 2020-into-2021 with 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, also scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Another video highlighting the impressive play of Klubnik:

Former Clemson LB passes away
Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB
4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date
Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence's development: "He's not ready yet"
