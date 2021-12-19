WATCH: Cade Klubnik highlights from state championship win
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 19, 2021, 11:09 AM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#6 Overall, #1 QB, #1 TX
24/7:
#16 Overall, #2 QB, #3 TX
WATCH: Cade Klubnik highlights from state championship win

A future Tiger quarterback wins a state title.

Clemson quarterback signee Cade Klubnik threw three second-half touchdowns to lead Austin Westlake to a 40-21 comeback win over Denton Guyer in the Class 6A Division II title game Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Klubnik finished the night 14-of-21 passing for 280 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Check out the highlights below:

