Two Clemson football signees make ESPN MLB draft top-20 ranking
by - Monday, April 19, 2021, 1:09 PM
Two potential Clemson QBs have a decision to make, including in-state prospect Will Taylor.
ESPN released its top-100 MLB draft prospects on Monday ($) and two are of particular interest to Dabo Swinney and Clemson football.

Clemson's QB position took a hit during the spring game when redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles tendon, leaving DJ Uiagalelei as the lone scholarship QB on campus in line for the Sept. 4 opener against Georgia.

Incoming for the 2021 class are supposed to be two signees in Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor, but both made their way in the ESPN top-20 prospects for this July's MLB draft.

Taylor checked in at No. 19 overall as an outfield prospect.

"Taylor is a state championship quarterback, three-time state champion wrestler and now a consensus first-round talent as a center fielder," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel analyzed. "He's committed to Clemson for baseball and football, though likely to play a slot receiver role. He was solid over the summer as a dynamic athlete and 70 runner who made a lot of contact, then he came out this spring with a more developed upper body and 55-grade raw power."

Taylor is slated to start in the QB role and then move to the slot over his Clemson career.

Chandler, at No. 20 in ESPN's ranking, has seen his stock skyrocket as a football and baseball prospect over the last year.

"(Chandler) is a top-50-pick talent as both a switch-hitting infielder and pitcher, though the vast majority of teams prefer him on the mound," McDaniels said. "He'll sit 93-96 and hit 97 mph early in starts and flash solid-average off-speed pitches with a solid delivery and feel, despite limited reps. Having a real backup option if the position you select him for doesn't work out might get him picked 10-12 slots higher than a comparable prospect."

