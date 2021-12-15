Former Clemson commit announces signing with Alabama
by - Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 4:41 PM
The three IMG decommitments went in three different directions.
The three IMG decommitments went in three different directions.

Four-star IMG defender Jihaad Campbell announced his new landing spot on the first day of the early signing period.

He is headed to Alabama now after a Clemson decommitment last Thursday. Texas A&M was another finalist for him.

Campbell is the last of the IMG trio of former Clemson commitments to announce a new spot, after Daylen Everette signed with Georgia and Keon Sabb with Michigan.

"I would like to thank the whole Clemson staff and community for what they have done for my family and I," Campbell said last week when decommiting. "I truly appreciate everyone on staff for believing in my talents and giving me an opportunity to play football at the next level. After thoughts and prayers, my family and I believe that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment. I haven't lost love for the Clemson family.

"I am going to focus on doing what's best for my future and family. Thank you for all of the love."

Top Clemson News of the Week
