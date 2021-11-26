Clemson on doorstep of consensus top-10 recruiting class as signing day nears

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson upped its 2022 class to 14 pledges on Thursday with a few weeks to go until the early signing period starts (Dec. 15).

Three-star Tampa, Florida defender Wade Woodaz was offered this month and announced his commitment on Thanksgiving, giving the Tigers an eighth pledge on the defensive side of the ball.

Clemson ranks 11th with both the 247Sports Team Composite and 247Sports' own rankings and also rate 11th on Rivals.com.

By average rating per commit, Clemson is now fifth on 247Sports and seventh on Rivals.

UNC paces the league both in overall ranking (9) and average rating per commit (5) on Rivals, while Clemson has the edge in average rating per pledge on 247Sports.

Before Woodaz's announcement, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also mentioned receiver and running back as key spots to close the 2022 class with. The Tigers recently missed on out a pledge recently from 4-star Richmond (Va.) receiver Andre Greene Jr. (to UNC) and then offered 4-star in-state prospect Antonio Williams.

At running back, 4-star Trevor Etienne, brother of former Tiger Travis Etienne, listed Clemson preseason in a group of five with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and LSU and he remains uncommitted.

247Sports Team Composite Top-11

Rank Team - Rating (Commits/avg per commit)

1. Georgia - 304.67 (23/92.94)

2. Alabama - 299.94 (20/94.33)

3. Texas A&M - 282.93 (18/93.12)

4. Notre Dame - 276.31 (23/91.38)

5. Penn State - 275.02 (25/90.44)

6. Ohio State - 272.57 (16/93.63)

7. Texas - 264.31 (22/90.13)

8. Oklahoma - 262.36 (17/92.11)

9. North Carolina - 256.32 (16/92.03)

10. Oregon - 252.87 (19/90.70)

11. Clemson - 250.42 (14/92.79)