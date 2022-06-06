Avieon Terrell continues the legacy from his family joining the Tigers defense, after his brother AJ went from All-ACC to a first-round NFL draft selection.
Avieon Terrell continues the legacy from his family joining the Tigers defense, after his brother AJ went from All-ACC to a first-round NFL draft selection.

4-star CB with Clemson connection commits to Tigers
by - 2022 Jun 6, Mon 13:12
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Avieon Terrell Photo
Avieon Terrell - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.45)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA
Rivals:
#107 Overall, #16 DB, #9 GA
24/7:
#72 CB, #68 GA

Clemson went a year ahead from its typical offer schedule with 4-star cornerback Avieon Terrell. Now he’s officially a Clemson pledge, committing Monday.

The Atlanta area prospect and the program had plenty of familiarity after his brother AJ Terrell was an All-ACC performer and NFL draft first-round pick from the same position. He reported a Clemson offer in April 2020, which was roughly 13 months ahead of the full round of 2023 offers.

Terrell picked Clemson among a final five that also included Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Michigan State.

He returned to campus for Dabo Swinney Camp last week.

Terrell is a fifth commitment for the class and a third on the defensive side, joining fellow 4-star defensive back Branden Strozier and defensive end David Ojiegbe. The 247Sports Composite Team Rankings moved Clemson up 14 spots to 24th, also fifth overall in average rating per commit.

He scored two defensive TDs last season, via fumble and interception returns, with two total picks and 44 tackles as a junior.

Terrell earned a Rivals Camp honor recently for defensive back MVP.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star CB with Clemson connection commits to Tigers
4-star CB with Clemson connection commits to Tigers
Former Tiger announces transfer to South Carolina
Former Tiger announces transfer to South Carolina
247Sports ranks Clemson backfield duo among top-25 nationally
247Sports ranks Clemson backfield duo among top-25 nationally
Former standout Clemson LB makes CFB Hall of Fame ballot
Former standout Clemson LB makes CFB Hall of Fame ballot
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (92 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest