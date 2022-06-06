4-star CB with Clemson connection commits to Tigers

TigerNet Staff

Avieon Terrell Cornerback TigerNet: (4.45) (4.45)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA #237 Overall, #31 CB, #22 GA Rivals:

#107 Overall, #16 DB, #9 GA #107 Overall, #16 DB, #9 GA 24/7:

#72 CB, #68 GA #72 CB, #68 GA 6-0170Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS)2023

Clemson went a year ahead from its typical offer schedule with 4-star cornerback Avieon Terrell. Now he’s officially a Clemson pledge, committing Monday.

The Atlanta area prospect and the program had plenty of familiarity after his brother AJ Terrell was an All-ACC performer and NFL draft first-round pick from the same position. He reported a Clemson offer in April 2020, which was roughly 13 months ahead of the full round of 2023 offers.

Terrell picked Clemson among a final five that also included Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Michigan State.

He returned to campus for Dabo Swinney Camp last week.

Terrell is a fifth commitment for the class and a third on the defensive side, joining fellow 4-star defensive back Branden Strozier and defensive end David Ojiegbe. The 247Sports Composite Team Rankings moved Clemson up 14 spots to 24th, also fifth overall in average rating per commit.

He scored two defensive TDs last season, via fumble and interception returns, with two total picks and 44 tackles as a junior.

Terrell earned a Rivals Camp honor recently for defensive back MVP.