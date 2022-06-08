Paul Finebaum on coach rankings: "Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news"

Paul Finebaum seems to be a huge fan of Kirby Smart (Shannon Lockwood - USA Today Sports)
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 8, Wed 12:44

Sporting News' Bill Bender recently released his top head coaches for the 2022 season with Nick Saban on top, followed by Dabo Swinney, then Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, Luke Fickell, Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley, Jimbo Fisher, Jim Harbaugh and Kyle Whittingham.

College Football talking head Paul Finebaum was not a fan of Swinney being listed above Smart.

"How about right now?... My pushback is we don’t need a list," Finebaum told Bender on the Paul Finebaum Show Tuesday. "We already know that. We want a judgment to say who's better. Are you telling me – I promised myself I wouldn't do this, but I'm going to – are you telling me that Kirby Smart is inferior by one number to Dabo Swinney, in spite of that championship? I don't need to remind you but look at the trajectory of the programs right now and where they are. I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news, and Kirby Smart is where it's at in college football today."

Finebaum wants to be on record saying that Smart is a better coach than Swinney.

"We want somebody to take a chance and say, 'You know what? Kirby Smart's a better coach than Dabo Swinney, and I don't care how many national championships he has. I'm saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record."

