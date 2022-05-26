|
Game times for early Clemson football games announced
|2022 May 26, Thu 14:33-
The game times for the first three Clemson football games were announced on Thursday.
The season starts with an 8 p.m. ESPN broadcast on Labor Day, Sept. 5, in Atlanta versus Georgia Tech at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Then the Clemson home opener against Furman on Sept. 10 is at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
The first primetime home game will be against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Full ACC early schedule
Saturday, Aug. 27
Duquesne at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN
Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m., ACCN
Thursday, Sept. 1
West Virginia at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPN
VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Friday, Sept. 2
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 3
Rutgers at Boston College, Noon, ACCN
North Carolina at Appalachian State, Noon, ESPNU
NC State at East Carolina, Noon, ESPN
Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN
Sunday, Sept. 4
Allstate Louisiana Kickoff
Florida State at LSU (New Orleans, La.)
Caesars Superdome, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
Monday, Sept. 5
Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Clemson at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Sept. 9
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 10
Duke at Northwestern, Noon, FS1
Southern Miss at Miami, Noon, ACCN
North Carolina at Georgia State, Noon, ESPNU
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon, SECN
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Tennessee at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Western Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+
Syracuse at UConn, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
Open: Florida State
Friday, Sept. 16
Florida State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 17
Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN
Purdue at Syracuse, Noon, ESPN2
Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina A&T at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+
Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Pitt at Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN
Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN
Open: North Carolina
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Sept. 23
Virginia at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 27
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Nov. 4
Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina, Noon or 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Florida at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
Saturday, Dec. 3
2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC
Atlantic Division Champion vs. Coastal Division Champion
Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium
ACC Bowl Game Affiliations
Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 17, 11:00 a.m., ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Friday, Dec. 23, TBD, ESPN
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl – Tuesday, Dec. 27, 3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m., ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl – Thursday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl – Thursday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, 2 p.m., CBS
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN
Tampa Bay Bowl – Monday, Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T – Monday, Jan. 9, TBD, ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – TBD
ACC Football Game Times and Networks Announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff times and networks for all ACC controlled contests during the early weeks of the 2022 football season Thursday.
Also included are the times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the 2022 season.
ESPN also announced its complete bowl schedule, which includes most ACC affiliated bowl games.
“We look forward to the upcoming 2022 ACC football season and anticipate a fantastic year with our student-athletes competing at the highest level for ACC and national championships,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “As part of playing arguably the most challenging non-conference schedule in the country, we open the season with some incredible games, which include five consecutive days of football over the Labor Day weekend. We appreciate the outstanding coverage our television partners provide to our institutions and now with full distribution, we specifically look forward to this season of football coverage on ACC Network.”
The ACC football season gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, when Florida State hosts Duquesne at 5 p.m. on ACC Network and North Carolina hosts Florida A&M at 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network in Week Zero. It marks the first August season opener for the league since 2019.
The ACC will be featured throughout the Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5) with 12 games over a five-day span. No other league plays across all five days in Week One. This is the fourth time in the last six years the ACC has played over five consecutive days in Week One. The Labor Day weekend begins on Thursday, Sept. 1, with both of last year’s ACC division champions in action. ACC and Coastal Division Champion Pitt hosts West Virginia at Heinz Field at 7 p.m. on ESPN, and Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest opens against VMI in Winston-Salem at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. On Friday, Sept. 2, Virginia Tech plays at Old Dominion at 7 p.m. on ESPN, while Duke plays host to Temple at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
Saturday’s slate includes the first of four games this season against an Alliance member school – Boston College vs. Rutgers (Big Ten) at noon on ESPNU – and the first league matchup of the year with Louisville at Syracuse at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Other games on Sept. 3 include North Carolina at Appalachian State at noon on ESPNU, NC State at East Carolina at noon on ESPN, Richmond at Virginia at 12:30 p.m. on RSN and Bethune-Cookman at Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, Florida State travels to New Orleans to face LSU at the Caesars Superdome in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The following night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Labor Day Monday, Georgia Tech hosts Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The second weekend of the season features a conference battle with Boston College at Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Two Alliance matchups are also in Week Two – Duke at Northwestern at Noon on FS1 and Virginia at Illinois at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. Wake Forest plays at Vanderbilt at noon on SEC Network, Tennessee travels to Pitt at 3:30 p.m. on ABC and Syracuse plays at UConn at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Week three begins with a Friday (Sept. 16) night game between Florida State and Louisville at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Four Power 5 matchups are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, including Purdue at Syracuse at noon on ESPN2, Ole Miss at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Texas Tech at NC State at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most difficult in the country. In addition to 21 games against Power 5 opponents, the ACC will play eight non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2021 Associated Press Top 25 poll. All 14 ACC teams play at least one Power 5 non-conference opponent, while seven schools – Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt and Syracuse – play two. ACC teams will play 27 games against opponents that appeared in a bowl game last year. ACC teams will play nine non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2022 Way-Too-Early Top 25.
The 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and feature the winner of the Atlantic Division vs. the winner of the Coastal Division. The ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have an agreement in place to keep the championship game in Charlotte through the 2030 season. The game will be televised by ABC with kickoff time announced at a later date.