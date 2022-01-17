Former Tigers QB is transferring back to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson five-star quarterback signee Hunter Johnson is transferring back to Clemson, TigerNet has confirmed.

Johnson is a first addition via the transfer portal in its current state for Clemson. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

He told TigerNet he is going for a Master of Business Administration degree after receiving undergraduate and Master's degrees at Northwestern already.

Johnson was voted a team captain at Northwestern last season and started the opener, but he ended up playing in just three games with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns to four interceptions. He played in eight games previously over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Wildcats with a 46.3 completion rate, 432 passing yards and one passing TD to four interceptions.

Johnson committed to Clemson as a No. 1-rated QB in the nation.

He transferred out not long after Trevor Lawrence arrived on campus in 2018. The Indiana native played in seven games as a freshman at Clemson with 234 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Johnson returns to a Clemson QB roster that will feature returning starter and rising junior DJ Uiagalelei and No. 1-rated 5-star Cade Klubnik, as well as former walk-ons Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles.