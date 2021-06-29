Former Clemson WR signs with pro team

TigerNet Staff by

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced Tuesday they have signed former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton.

Overton, 23, played 51 games over four seasons with the Tigers (2016-20), capturing two College Football Playoff National Championships (2016, 2018).

The 6-4, 210-pound native of Greensboro, North Carolina registered 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hamilton kicks off its season on Aug. 5 at Winnipeg in a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup final for the CFL.

Thankful for the opportunity ?? @Ticats — Diondre Overton (@diondreoverton_) June 29, 2021