Former Clemson WR signs with pro team
Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 5:10 PM
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced Tuesday they have signed former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton.
Overton, 23, played 51 games over four seasons with the Tigers (2016-20), capturing two College Football Playoff National Championships (2016, 2018).
The 6-4, 210-pound native of Greensboro, North Carolina registered 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hamilton kicks off its season on Aug. 5 at Winnipeg in a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup final for the CFL.
Thankful for the opportunity ?? @Ticats— Diondre Overton (@diondreoverton_) June 29, 2021
