Former Clemson WR signs with pro team
by - Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 5:10 PM
Former 4-star prospect finds a pro home.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced Tuesday they have signed former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton.

Overton, 23, played 51 games over four seasons with the Tigers (2016-20), capturing two College Football Playoff National Championships (2016, 2018).

The 6-4, 210-pound native of Greensboro, North Carolina registered 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hamilton kicks off its season on Aug. 5 at Winnipeg in a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup final for the CFL.

