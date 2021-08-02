Former Clemson OL placed on IR

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Dallas Cowboys announced recently that former Clemson offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt was placed on the injured reserve list.

This will end his 2021 season unless he receives an injury settlement and signs with another team.

Hyatt was rehabbing from a knee injury that made him miss the entire 2020 season.

The 24-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent with Dallas in 2019 out of Clemson. He was a four-year starter and two-time All-American, who played 3,754 snaps over 58 games (57 starts) in his career.

He left Clemson holding school records for career snaps from scrimmage and career starts and is one of five consensus All-America offensive linemen in school history.