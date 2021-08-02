Former Clemson OL placed on IR
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 2, Mon 14:35
Mitch Hyatt was a standout tackle at Clemson
Mitch Hyatt was a standout tackle at Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys announced recently that former Clemson offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt was placed on the injured reserve list.

This will end his 2021 season unless he receives an injury settlement and signs with another team.

Hyatt was rehabbing from a knee injury that made him miss the entire 2020 season.

The 24-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent with Dallas in 2019 out of Clemson. He was a four-year starter and two-time All-American, who played 3,754 snaps over 58 games (57 starts) in his career.

He left Clemson holding school records for career snaps from scrimmage and career starts and is one of five consensus All-America offensive linemen in school history.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson PD releases further info on wreck involving Clemson DB
Clemson PD releases further info on wreck involving Clemson DB
Tigers surge up recruiting rankings after big July
Tigers surge up recruiting rankings after big July
Clemson DE gets engaged to girlfriend at Disney World
Clemson DE gets engaged to girlfriend at Disney World
Former Clemson WR released by CFL team
Former Clemson WR released by CFL team
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest