Former Clemson coordinator resigns from head coaching gig

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson coordinator Chad Morris has resigned from the head coaching position at Allen High School after one season.

According to multiple reports, Morris will try to get a job at the college level for the upcoming season.

“I am so thankful to Allen ISD for the chance to work with an amazing group of student-athletes and a dedicated coaching staff,” Morris said in a press release. “Allen is a top-notch school system that prioritizes students above all else. I want to thank Superintendent Dr. Robin Bullock, the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Athletic Director Kim Garner for their unwavering support over the past year.”

Morris led the Eagles to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the UIL Texas Playoffs.

“Coach Morris did an outstanding job of leading the Allen football team this past year and pouring his heart and soul into our student-athletes and program," Athletic Director Kim Garner said.