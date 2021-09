ESPN GameDay signs for Clemson-Georgia

ESPN College GameDay is live for tonight's primetime matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia.

One of the best parts of the show is the creative and funny signs that fans bring early in the morning to show off on television.

Here are a few of the fun and interesting ones:

This one hurts. But it is funny. Love college football.



Our @J_Shelton_ in uptown Charlotte. Go say hi! pic.twitter.com/X3x3YJNtxz — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) September 4, 2021

A lot of thought went into the making of this sign ?? pic.twitter.com/edFvMfDRYn — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021

WHO COULD HATE PUPPIES ?? pic.twitter.com/iW6w9eTocv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021

This is odd ?? pic.twitter.com/QGZhhm2m8w — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021