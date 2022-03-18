Deshaun Watson signing NFL record $230 million deal
2022 Mar 18, Fri 14:58
Deshaun Watson is making a surprise move to Cleveland.

Watson is waiving his no-trade clause for a move from the Houston Texans to Cleveland Browns on a new five-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $230 million according to multiple reports.

“Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!!” Watson said on Instagram.

The $230 million deal is a new NFL record for guaranteed money to any one single player. It also includes signing bonus of $45 million.

The deal was negotiated by his agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the teams are still finalizing trade compensation for Watson but it is expected to be three first-round packs and a fourth-rounder.

Watson expressed his desire to get out of Houston, which drafted him No. 12 overall out of Clemson in 2017, early last year before a number of allegations of sexual assault and impropriety came out.

A number of teams were mentioned to be in the mix for him over the last year, including the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Because of a pending NFL investigation and civil lawsuits, when exactly Watson can play again is still in question.

Clearing the path for more serious trade talk recently, he was not indicted last week for a criminal case.

Watson has not played since the 2020 season after sitting as a healthy scratch last year.

New Orleans, Atlanta, and Carolina were believed to be the final three for Watson earlier in the week, but it was Cleveland that ended being the big winner in the Watson sweepstakes.

