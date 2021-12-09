Clemson President Clements comments on Dan Radakovich to Miami, names acting AD

Clemson University President Jim Clements released the following statement on Dan Radakovich's hiring being announced at Miami on Thursday.

I thank Dan Radakovich for his tremendous contributions to Clemson over nine years as Director of Athletics, for his leadership and friendship. I wish him the very best in his next chapter.

Under Dan’s leadership as Director of Athletics, Clemson teams won 15 ACC championships, the football program won two College Football Playoff national championships, and student-athletes have graduated at consistently high rates and posted record GPAs. He also led a transformation of our athletics facilities, including continued improvements to Memorial Stadium, a complete overhaul of Littlejohn Coliseum, practice and operational facilities for football, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, tennis, and the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center.

We will begin an immediate search for Dan’s replacement. I have asked Deputy Director of Athletics Graham Neff to serve as Acting Director of Athletics. Graham has been with Clemson for eight years as a trusted advisor to Dan, and I am confident in his leadership.

We thank Dan and wish him well, welcome Graham as Acting Director of Athletics, and look forward to continuing the long and storied tradition of Clemson Tiger championships!